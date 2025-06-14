Chelsea and Arsenal-linked defender Jorrel Hato speaks out on his future following claims that the Gunners have made contact with Ajax to discuss a potential summer transfer.

Chelsea and Arsenal-linked defender Jorrel Hato has declared that he is in no rush to leave Ajax while he continues to develop as a player.

At the tender age of 19, Hato is already one of the first names on the Ajax teamsheet, making 111 appearances for the Dutch giants and contributing four goals and nine assists.

Hato's exploits are believed to have caught the eye of two London giants, including Arsenal, who supposedly made contact with Ajax to discuss a deal for the youngster earlier this week.

However, it was claimed in May that Chelsea were at the head of the queue to sign the 2006-born talent, whom Ajax have slapped a €55m (£46.8m) price tag on.

Hato's contract with the Eredivisie powerhouses runs for another three seasons, though, and as quoted by The Mirror, he is not looking to depart his boyhood club anytime soon.

Hato plays down Ajax exit talk amid Arsenal, Chelsea interest

"In the Dutch league you have to show how good you are against the big clubs. Ultimately I have to continue to develop the things I am already good at, so that it becomes top," Hato said.

"How do I describe my time at Ajax? Ajax is home for me. I just feel at home here. I still have plenty of time. I don't think: I absolutely have to win the Champions League in two years."

When asked what his ultimate career goal would be, Hato talked up international glory over club stardom, responding: "That is winning a World Cup. You want to be there when it happens."

After making his senior Ajax debut in the 2022-23 season, Hato established himself as a regular for the Dutch giants in 2023-24 and enjoyed his most productive campaign yet in the most recent season.

The 19-year-old scored three goals and set up six more in 50 appearances for Ajax during the 2024-25 campaign, although he is yet to win a major trophy with his boyhood club.

Internationally, Hato boasts six senior Netherlands caps, but he is currently away with the Under-21s at the European Championships, playing the full 90 in their opening 2-2 draw with Finland on Thursday.

Will Arsenal, Chelsea suffer by missing out on Hato?

The evidence is there that Hato has the potential to become one of Europe's leading defenders over the next 10 or so years, but Arsenal have far bigger priorities to focus on before the start of next season.

Even if Oleksandr Zinchenko seeks pastures new, they are well-covered at left-back in Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly, while Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior can all substitute in for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes centrally.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have already reinforced their defensive ranks this summer with the capture of 19-year-old Mamadou Sarr, and if Hato keeps going from strength to strength in Amsterdam, it will not be long before he deems himself ready for the natural next step.