Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League London derby between Arsenal and West Ham United.

West Ham United could become just the second team to beat Arsenal in three successive Premier League away games when they head to the Emirates for Saturday afternoon's London derby.

On the other side of the coin, the Gunners could rise to the top of the Premier League table - for at least a couple of hours - with all three points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Piero Hincapie (groin), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Jesus (ACL)

Doubtful: Gabriel Magalhaes (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

WEST HAM

Out: Tomas Soucek (suspended), George Earthy (hamstring)

Doubtful: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug

No Data Analysis info