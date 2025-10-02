West Ham United could become just the second team to beat Arsenal in three successive Premier League away games when they head to the Emirates for Saturday afternoon's London derby.
On the other side of the coin, the Gunners could rise to the top of the Premier League table - for at least a couple of hours - with all three points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
ARSENAL vs. WEST HAM
ARSENAL
Out: Piero Hincapie (groin), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Jesus (ACL)
Doubtful: Gabriel Magalhaes (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze
WEST HAM
Out: Tomas Soucek (suspended), George Earthy (hamstring)
Doubtful: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug
No Data Analysis info