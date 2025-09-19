Sports Mole looks at how Arsenal could line up for Sunday's Premier League match hosting of Manchester City.

Arsenal are set to make an alteration in attack for the Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates.

The Gunners return to domestic action after a Champions League match which has given head coach Mikel Arteta plenty to think about.

Playing in the competition for the first-ever time, Eberechi Eze struggled in the game versus Atletico Bilbao and could drop out of the top-flight XI as a result.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli both bagged a goal off the bench at San Mames and will fancy their chances of increased game time this weekend.

Facing one of the Premier League's elite outfits, it is unlikely Arteta moves one of Mikel Merino or Martin Zubimendi out of the engine room to make room for Eze.

William Saliba made the Champions League bench earlier in the week following a minor injury and should come back into the hosts' XI for this one.

Aiming to make a statement in one of the biggest domestic fixtures of the season, summer arrival Viktor Gyokeres will lead the line for the Gunners.

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

No Data Analysis info