Winning formula found? Man City predicted XI vs. Arsenal

Sports Mole looks at how Manchester City could line up for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal.

Manchester City are set to name an unchanged team for the trip to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

After losing two of their first three matches this season, the Citizens have recorded back-to-back victories following the international break.

Swiftly replacing England youngster James Trafford in between the sticks, Gianluigi Donnarumma has clearly taken Pep Guardiola's fancy in the goalkeeping department.

Following his struggles during the second half of last season after his January arrival, Abdukodir Khusanov is beginning to make the right-back position his own.

Although John Stones is set to be available, it is likely that Man City stick with both Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol - a pairing which has kept two clean sheets over the past week.

Further forward, academy graduate Phil Foden is putting his slow initial start to the campaign behind him and looks back to near his best form, partnering Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders in the middle of the park.

With more Premier League goals (5) than appearances (4) this term so far, Erling Haaland will be looking to score against Arsenal in a third straight match.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Rodri, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

>Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for this fixture

No Data Analysis info