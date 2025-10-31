Criticism of Arsenal's incredible set-piece numbers is "boring" and "ridiculous", and the Gunners are the victims of a "one-sided narrative" ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley this weekend, expert Charles Watts tells Sports Mole.

Criticism of Arsenal's incredible set-piece numbers is "boring" and "ridiculous", and the Gunners are the victims of a "one-sided narrative" ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley this weekend, expert Charles Watts has told Sports Mole.

Mikel Arteta's men head to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon aiming to maintain or increase their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, having moved clear of the chasing pack thanks to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Eberechi Eze struck the winner against his former club after another Declan Rice free kick caused chaos in the Palace box, and 11 of Arsenal's 16 top-flight goals this term have come from set-pieces, an eye-catching ratio of 69%.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers (4), Leeds United (4) and Nottingham Forest (3) have registered fewer goals from open play than the Gunners, but an impassioned Watts has affirmed that Arsenal's perceived "boring" methods are down to the way that opponents set up against them.

“All the talk has just been boring about the set-piece goals, lack of open play goals, xG, all that sort of stuff that's just been rammed down Arsenal fans’ throats," he said. "It would be nice to go there just to shut everyone up, get a few open play goals and show everyone what they can do.

“But Burnley will do what everyone else does - sit deep and give them barely any space. Everyone’s said Arsenal are boring, which I just find ridiculous. Tell all the other teams don't sit with 10 men behind the ball!

"One-sided" Arsenal set-piece narrative slammed before Burnley fixture

"That’s what they face every single week. Let the other teams open up, play the way they do against everyone else and let's see what Arsenal do - let's see how boring the games are then.

“Atletico Madrid – 4-0, sliced them open a couple of times, two brilliant open-play goals. Teams are very fearful of Arsenal, that's why they camp in and around their penalty area. That's why Arsenal score more set pieces than anyone else, because they get more set pieces than anyone else!

“Teams are defending so deep that the ball keeps going behind for a corner. If the teams actually played a high line, maybe Arsenal wouldn't get all these set pieces that people complain about. It feels like such a one-sided narrative."

According to Scott Willis from Cannon Stats, Arsenal's opponents' average defensive actions take place closer to their own goal than against any other team, indicating that Arteta's men face the deepest blocks in the Premier League.

Burnley were famed for their rearguard action more than their attacking prowess under Sean Dyche, and the Clarets also posted extraordinary defensive numbers in the 2024-25 Championship, conceding just 16 goals in 46 games en route to a runners-up finish.

Scott Parker's men have already shipped more goals in the top flight this term (17) than they did in the entirety of last season, but their 12 goals scored is the best tally in the bottom seven, and only Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have shut them out.

Arsenal warned to expect "needle" and "spice" in Burnley clash



Premier League, Defensive Actions avg height faced 2025-26 Arsenal's opponents avg defensive action have been closest to the goal that they have defended this season. pic.twitter.com/lrc1fjMT3a

— Scott Willis (@scottjwillis) October 28, 2025

Burnley have nevertheless failed to beat Arsenal once at home in the Premier League, but Watts has warned Arteta's men that they will have to weather a storm in Lancashire, where a newfound fan rivalry is one to look out for.

“It doesn't feel like an easy place to go," he added. "There's a bit of rivalry in the stands between Arsenal and Burnley fans. There's always a bit of needle, a bit of spice in these games, especially at Turf Moor. I’ve been really impressed by Burnley so far this season.

“Coming back to get that win at Wolves having seen a two-goal lead slip - they'll be full of confidence. They'll try and take the game to Arsenal, defensively they're pretty solid - in the Championship they were incredibly solid. It's a big step-up this season, but they won't be wide open for Arsenal.

“I'm sure they'll have to weather a little bit of a storm at times - it's something that Arsenal can do very well obviously - but it's not going to be an easy game by any means. Burnley will want to lay down a marker, and Arsenal won't be taking it for granted.”

Arteta confirmed at his pre-game press conference on Friday morning that Gabriel Martinelli would not be fit to face Burnley due to a muscle injury, while William Saliba needs further assessment due to his own knock.

