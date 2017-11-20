General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi slams "s***" transfer rumours

Mustafi hits out at
© SilverHub
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has branded transfer rumours about him as "s***".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 21:33 UK
WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has hit out at rumours linking him with a move away from the Emirates.

The Germany international, who had been on the sidelines since October with an injury, was named as a possible target for Inter Milan during the summer window.

From the 25-year-old's point of view, the rumours had no foundation as he told reporters: "You like to get the shit, the biggest shit. That's your job. You are asking me about it, it's your job from the people outside, talking and thinking that they know everything.

"What happens in the changing room is the real thing. I don't understand why people just talk about things they cannot know about. If I have been talking to clubs or if I haven't, it's only rumours."

Mustafi scored the opening goal in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates.

Shkodran Mustafi celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Gallagher: 'No problem with Arsenal opener'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Shkodran Mustafi, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
 Shkodran Mustafi celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Dermot Gallagher: 'No problem with Arsenal opener'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Manchester City are on another planet'
Mustafi hits out at "s***" rumoursSchalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interestArsenal, Man Utd 'monitoring Danilo'Poch: 'I wouldn't swap projects with Arsenal'Prem trio make contact with Bernard?
Bellerin: Arsenal win "shut some mouths"Wenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil love Arsenal'Dier hits out at 'game-changing' decisionMesut Ozil: 'We believed in ourselves'Pochettino criticises "obvious" offside goal
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 