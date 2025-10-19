Mikel Arteta's Arsenal emulate Arsene Wenger's 2003-04 Invincibles in their hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win over Fulham on Saturday evening.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal emulated Arsene Wenger's 2003-04 Invincibles in their hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win over Fulham on Saturday evening.

The Gunners defied their recent record at Craven Cottage - where they had taken just one point over the previous two seasons - to sink their London rivals courtesy of a second-half Leandro Trossard goal.

The Belgian attacker was in the right place at the right time to tap home after Bukayo Saka's corner was flicked on by Gabriel Magalhaes, and Arsenal arguably should have won by more on the night.

Bernd Leno made a couple of strong saves from Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli to keep Fulham in the tie, but at the other end of the field, David Raya was little more than a spectator for most of the second half.

Arsenal and their well-documented defensive might prevented Marco Silva's men from having a single shot on target on Saturday, the second straight gameweek where the Gunners have managed that feat after their 2-0 success over West Ham United.

Arsenal repeat 2003-04 Invincibles feat in Fulham victory

As a result, Arsenal have restricted their opponents to zero shots on target in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since their Invincibles campaign in the 2003-04 season.

The second match in that ruin coincidentally came against Fulham at Highbury, where Wenger's men drew 0-0 shortly after a 3-0 victory away to Birmingham City, who did not force Jens Lehmann into a single save.

Furthermore, Arsenal extended a club-record Premier League defensive run against Fulham, who only managed a total of nine shots on their own turf on Saturday.

Arteta's men have now faced fewer than 10 shots in each of their last seven Premier League games - they have never had a longer such run since Opta began collecting data in the 2003-04 campaign.

However, the Arsenal boss insisted that his side's latest defensive feats were not achieved easily, as Harry Wilson fired a couple of shots off target while Raul Jimenez did his best to wreak havoc on the Gunners' defence.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta - 'One goal never feels enough'

Asked about Arsenal repeating the Invincibles feat, Arteta replied: "No, not comfortably because as well it feels in this pitch like it's smaller and they are straight away on you in the box!

"They didn't generate any big chances, it was more the feeling sometimes, especially in the first half with the giveaways and because there are a lot of players with a lot of quality in the final third and Jimenez in the box who is a real threat and one [goal] that you know is not enough."

Trossard's goal was enough to send Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table over Manchester City, but Liverpool can also close the gap back down to one point by overcoming Manchester United on Sunday evening.

The Gunners now have just two days to recuperate before facing Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League clash, before they host Crystal Palace next Sunday in another London derby.

