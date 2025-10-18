Arsenal could prolong a unique club-record streak when they travel to Fulham for Saturday evening's Premier League London derby, but a former Gunner is well-placed to ruin that run.

Arsenal will endeavour to prolong a unique club-record streak when they travel to Fulham for Saturday evening's Premier League London derby at Craven Cottage.

Mikel Arteta's men can temporarily move four points clear of reigning champions Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table by overcoming the Cottagers, before the Reds meet Manchester United in Sunday afternoon's main event.

The Gunners usurped Arne Slot's crop at the summit of the standings just before the international break thanks to a 2-0 win over West Ham United, where their well-documented defensive nous came to the fore yet again.

Across all competitions, Arsenal have conceded just three goals in their 10 games this season, all of which have come in the Premier League against Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The staunch backline of Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori have excelled at keeping opposing defences at bay, at least since Arsenal faced a staggering 22 shots in their opening-weekend win over Manchester United.

The Gunners have now gone six Premier League games without facing 10 shots from the opposing team, though - a club-record streak that Arteta's men could extend to seven matches at Craven Cottage.

Following the success over Man United, Arsenal restricted Leeds United to a mere three shots at the Emirates, while Liverpool managed nine against the North London club in their 1-0 victory at Anfield.

Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest then only had five attempts in their defeat in the capital - the same number that Manchester City managed in their 1-1 draw with Arteta's side.

More recently, Newcastle fired eight shots against the league leaders at St James' Park, double the amount that West Ham (four) fashioned in gameweek seven.

Since Opta began collecting data in the 2003-04 season, Arsenal have never had a longer run of Premier League games where they have faced fewer than 10 shots, highlighting the defensive might and solid structure of Arteta's side.

Could former Arsenal flame ruin Gunners' club-record run?

The form book and the table would suggest that Arsenal are favourites for Saturday's showdown, but the Gunners have failed to win either of their last two away games vs. Fulham, drawing 1-1 last season and losing 2-1 the campaign prior.

The evening derby will also see three former Arsenal men try to haunt their former club - goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Hale End duo Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi - the latter of whom is expected to carry the fight for the hosts.

Since the season began, Iwobi has made eight line-breaking passes into the opposition penalty area, the second-most in the Premier League behind Bruno Fernandes's nine for Manchester United.

The Nigeria international could therefore put Arsenal's club-record run at risk, and he has been labelled one of the Premier League's most underrated players ahead of the contest.

