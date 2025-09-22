An Arsenal legend defends Mikel Arteta's decision to start Mikel Merino over Ethan Nwaneri or Eberechi Eze in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been defended by a Gunners legend following his controversial decision to start Mikel Merino in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City.

The Arsenal boss had to make do without captain Martin Odegaard against Pep Guardiola's side due to a shoulder injury, but rather than trust the creative Ethan Nwaneri or Eberechi Eze from the first whistle, he once again persisted with Merino alongside Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in the engine room.

Arteta went with the same formula against Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool, which failed to bear fruit, and Merino once again struggled to showcase his best form on the right-hand side of the midfield triumvirate.

The 29-year-old created just one chance, registered a mere 0.03 Expected Assists and also failed to have a single shot before being taken off at half time, but Gunners great Ray Parlour has defended Arteta's call, insisting that the Spaniard is best-placed to select the players he sees in training every day.

Asked by Sports Mole if Arteta got his team selection wrong on Sunday, Parlour replied: “You look at the game afterwards and you can agree with that, but Mikel sees the team in training, so he knows who is ready to start and who he believes is going to make the biggest impact in the game.

Arsenal 1-1 Man City: Parlour defends Arteta's Merino call

“But both games Arsenal have scored in the second half after drawing blanks in the opening half. A win against Bilbao was an excellent result, but a draw against City was a game they would have been looking to win, given Liverpool kept their 100% record.

“Mikel has a big squad, so I am sure he is looking at how to make sure Arsenal start better and quicker in games. If it means changing the starting lineup, then he will.”

Arteta introduced £67.5m man Eze for Merino in the second 45 minutes, and the ex-Crystal Palace star immediately injected a new sense of life into the Arsenal attack, who created just 0.32 Expected Goals from 67% possession in the first half.

After nearly 50 minutes of huffing and puffing against a defence-heavy City side, Eze provided the creative spark needed to finally unlock Guardiola's defence, sending a stunning ball over the top for fellow substitute Gabriel Martinelli to chase.

The Brazilian - also overlooked for a start in favour of Leandro Trossard after both of their super sub heroics against Athletic Bilbao - lobbed Gianluigi Donnarumma to steal a point for the Gunners, albeit one that leaves them five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Did Arsenal gain a point or lose two against Man City?

Parlour - a three-time Premier League winner with the Gunners - therefore views Sunday's result as two points dropped rather than one gained, in spite of the manner of Arsenal's late leveller.

“A brilliant goal to level the game, but Arsenal need to be winning these types of games," he added. "They gave away a disappointing goal so early and won’t be happy with that as a team, but they then went on to create enough chances to win the game.

“The changes at half time definitely improved the side and then late on they pushed hard to win. Full credit to Man City, they fought well and Haaland and Doku especially worked hard for the team with the keeper making a few saves as well.

“It goes to show the squad depth of Arsenal that Eze and Martinelli combine to score the equaliser, which is excellent.”

Arsenal now turn their attention to Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round clash with Port Vale before facing Newcastle United at St James' Park in another daunting Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Ray Parlour was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Online Casino.

