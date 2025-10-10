'Everything and more' - What surprised Watts about Arsenal's

Martin Zubimendi has been nothing short of an "absolute class act" since he joined Arsenal, but the toughest tests are yet to come for the 26-year-old, Gunners expert Charles Watts tells Sports Mole.

Martin Zubimendi has been nothing short of an "absolute class act" since he joined Arsenal, but the toughest tests are yet to come for the 26-year-old, Gunners expert Charles Watts has told Sports Mole.

One of eight new players to arrive in North London over the summer, the former Real Sociedad lynchpin has topped the Gunners' power rankings after an exceptional start to life in the red and white kit, netting two goals in his first nine games.

Both of those strikes came in last month's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, including an astonishing opening volley, which has just been voted the Premier League's Goal of the Month for September.

While his predecessor Thomas Partey only really made a name for himself at Arsenal in the 2022-23 season, Zubimendi has done so straight away, and Watts has admitted that the Spaniard has surprised him going forward.

“He’s an absolute class act," Watts said. "This has been a baptism of fire for him - the trips, the away games, getting used to the hardest position in this Arsenal team, being thrown into some of the fiercest games you can play, and I think he's been brilliant.

What surprised Charles Watts about Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi

“Some games better than others, but on the whole he's been absolutely class. I thought he was brilliant when he came on against West Ham, he just hit the ground running like that, and he's been a fantastic signing. I knew he was going to be - I was convinced of it - and nothing has changed my mind on that.

“You go back to Thomas Partey - it took Partey a long, long time to get used to playing in that role. Zubimendi has come in, new country, new league, new teammates, big price tag, and he's just done it so well. And he’s added more to his game than I thought he had in an attacking sense.”

Zubimendi may be operating as the most defensive midfielder in Arsenal's 4-3-3 shape - allowing Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to pull the strings further forward - but his passing excellence has not gone unnoticed either.

The Gunners could formerly rely on Oleksandr Zinchenko to break the lines, but the Ukrainian quickly fell out of favour after the 2022-23 campaign, and Arsenal never really replaced his unique skillset.

However, Zubimendi recently made 11 line-breaking passes in the Gunners' 2-0 victory over West Ham United, which was more than any other player on the pitch, even though he was only brought on as a substitute for the injured Odegaard.

Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi sent winter warning after terrific Premier League start

The 26-year-old may be flourishing for the Gunners right now, but Watts has warned him and Gooners that the real challenge will arrive during the winter months, when freezing temperatures and mid-season fatigue could work against him.

“I knew he was very good with the ball," Watts added. "He’d be able to move it forward, progress it. You look at the numbers when he arrived and how quickly he did move the ball through the lines, that looked like something he was going to bring, but I just didn't quite think he'd do it so high up the pitch.

“He’s got much more ability in that final third than I expected, and that's a real bonus as well. A real weapon for Arsenal. He’s scored a couple himself already, but the game against West Ham, it was Zubimendi’s pass that sent Eze away for the first goal and Zubimendi’s pass that sent Timber away to win the penalty. He’s everything I thought he was going to be and more.

“I thought he was going to be good, but I didn't expect he was going to be this good, certainly this soon. Let’s see how he handles it as we get into the cold months, when the games are coming thick and fast, half a season of Premier League football is in your legs and you're tired. Hopefully he’ll handle it fine, but the start he's had, excellent signs.”

Before heading back to North London, Zubimendi is expected to play a prominent role in Spain's upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Georgia (October 11) and Bulgaria (October 14).

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Zubimendi's start to life at Arsenal