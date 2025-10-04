100 not out: Saka joins exclusive Premier League club

Bukayo Saka's 200th Premier League game for Arsenal features a landmark goal against West Ham United reminiscent of icons like Thierry Henry.





Bukayo Saka scored a milestone goal in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over West Ham United in Saturday’s Premier League match.

The English winger converted a penalty in the 67th minute to add to the Gunners' first goal, scored by Declan Rice in the 38th minute, securing a victory that sent Mikel Arteta's side to the top of the table before Liverpool's trip to Chelsea in the evening fixture.

Saka's penalty was his second in the league this season, following his strike in August in the 5-0 win over Leeds United.

Saturday's goal marked Arsenal star’s 55th Premier League goal, and his previous 45 assists bring him to a total of 100 goal contributions in the English top flight.

Saka emulates Arsenal icons, one ex-Manchester United forward after landmark goal

With his latest heroics, Saka, 24, has become the third Englishman after Ian Wright and Theo Walcott to reach 100 involvements leading to goals, as well as Arsenal's eighth player to do so.

As the right winger scored in his 200th Premier League match, the wide attacker thus emulates Thierry Henry as only the second player after the club's record goalscorer to score in the landmark appearance.

At 24 years and 29 days, the forward's achievement makes him the league's seventh-youngest player and the youngest since Romelu Lukaku to hit the milestone.

Lukaku, who previously played for Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Manchester United, reached a century of direct involvements leading to goals at 23 years and 267 days in 2017, and no player has surpassed the Belgian star in nearly a decade.



While the former Premier League forward was criticised for his technique and the perception that he disappears in big games, statistics disprove that notion and highlight his consistency from a young age.

Which teams are Saka’s favourite opponents?

Interestingly, West Ham are also Saka's favourite Premier League opponents, with Saturday's goal marking his fifth against the Hammers.

The 24-year-old had previously scored four goals against the London club, as well as against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool and Newcastle United, but West Ham now stand alone as the team against whom he has scored the most goals.

The Hale End graduate has scored three times against a variety of opponents: Newcastle, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Fulham, Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Saka has also scored twice against Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth, Burnley and Norwich City.

The Englishman has netted one goal each against Everton, Brentford, Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Watford, completing the list of opponents he has scored against.



