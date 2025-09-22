Clashing for the first time since 1998, Port Vale and Arsenal collide at Vale Park in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.
The League One side overcame Blackpool and Birmingham City to earn a date with the Gunners, who have not won the competition since 1993, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
PORT VALE vs. ARSENAL
PORT VALE
Out: Kyle John (muscle), Mitch Clark (unspecified)
Doubtful: Liam Gordon (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gauci; Humphreys, Debrah, Heneghan; Gabriel, Croasdale, Garrity, Byers, Shorrock; Cole, Curtis
ARSENAL
Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), Martin Odegaard (shoulder)
Doubtful: Noni Madueke (knee), Piero Hincapie (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
