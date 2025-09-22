Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round clash between Port Vale and Arsenal.

Clashing for the first time since 1998, Port Vale and Arsenal collide at Vale Park in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The League One side overcame Blackpool and Birmingham City to earn a date with the Gunners, who have not won the competition since 1993, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

PORT VALE

Out: Kyle John (muscle), Mitch Clark (unspecified)

Doubtful: Liam Gordon (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gauci; Humphreys, Debrah, Heneghan; Gabriel, Croasdale, Garrity, Byers, Shorrock; Cole, Curtis

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), Martin Odegaard (shoulder)

Doubtful: Noni Madueke (knee), Piero Hincapie (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

No Data Analysis info