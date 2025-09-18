Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League Manchester derby between rivals Manchester City and Manchester United.

Two Premier League teams with aspirations of winning the 2025-26 title lock horns this weekend as Arsenal play host to Manchester City.

The two teams meet for the first time since the beginning of January when the Gunners cruised to a statement 5-1 victory over the Citizens at the Emirates Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.





What time does Arsenal vs. Man City kick off?

This Premier League fixture will kick off at 16:30 UK time on Sunday.

The eagerly-anticipated clash will take place two-and-a-half hours after Bournemouth play host to Newcastle United and Aston Villa travel to Sunderland.





Where is Arsenal vs. Man City being played?

This Premier League match will take place at the home of Arsenal - the Emirates Stadium which holds a capacity of 60,704 spectators.

Arsenal are bidding to win their third successive Premier League home game against Man City, having previously won 5-1 last season and 1-0 in October 2023.





How to watch Arsenal vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal vs. Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 511 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Arsenal and Man City.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Arsenal vs. Man City will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.





What is at stake for Arsenal and Man City?

While Sunday’s fixture will not be regarded as a must-win by either Arsenal or Man City, both teams would receive a huge psychological boost if they were to pick up maximum points as they bid finish top of the pile in the Premier League this term.

Arsenal’s only setback to date was at the hands of reigning champions Liverpool (1-0) and they will be keen to remain within touching distance of the Merseyside giants, who could be six points clear at the summit before the Gunners face City if they beat rivals Everton in Saturday’s early kickoff.

As for Man City, who sit three points further behind Arsenal in eighth spot, they returned to winning ways with a much-needed and deserved 3-0 derby win over rivals Manchester United last weekend and they are aiming to end a run of five games without a win against Arsenal in all competitions.

