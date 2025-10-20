[monks data]
Why Myles Lewis-Skelly must start for Arsenal against Atletico as Mikel Arteta gives Piero Hincapie injury update

By , Senior Reporter
A stunning statistic shows why Myles Lewis-Skelly must start for Arsenal against Atletico Madrid, as Mikel Arteta delivers an update on the fitness of Piero Hincapie.

Mikel Arteta has delivered an update on the availability of Piero Hincapie ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.

The Ecuador international has not made another appearance for the Gunners since making his debut against Athletic Bilbao on the opening matchday last month, coming off the bench for the dying embers of that 2-0 win.

Hincapie has since been dealing with a groin injury, although he was back in team training before Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League victory over Fulham on Saturday evening.

Nevertheless, the Bayer Leverkusen loanee was nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad at Craven Cottage, where Leandro Trossard's second-half strike propelled the Gunners to a slender win.

However, speaking to journalists in his pre-game press conference, Arteta confirmed that Hincapie was fit and available to make his home debut against Diego Simeone's side this week.

Arsenal vs. Atletico: Piero Hincapie passed fit for Champions League clash

Arsenal's Piero Hincapie and Jurrien Timber pictured on September 16, 2025

"He will be available and I think that game came a bit too early for him, so he had another two very good sessions and now he's ready to go," the Spaniard told the media.

As Hincapie has now been given the green light by Arteta, Arsenal will only be missing four players for Tuesday's game in Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, all of whom are at various stages of their recoveries from knee injuries.

Odegaard, Madueke and Havertz could all return at some point in November, whereas Jesus is not expected to make his comeback from an ACL injury before late December or early January.

However, Arsenal are also at risk of a double suspension in Tuesday's game, as Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice will both incur a one-game Champions League ban if they pick up yellow cards against Atletico.

The midfield duo were both cautioned against Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos, but if they are also booked on Tuesday, their bans could be a blessing in disguise for Arteta.

Why Myles Lewis-Skelly must start for Arsenal against Atletico

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly pictured on February 2, 2025

A fit-again Hincapie is now one of three genuine left-back options available to Arteta, who also has Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly vying for minutes on that side of the field.

The former is unlikely to be thrown in from the start so soon, but Lewis-Skelly displaced first-choice left-back Calafiori against Olympiacos, completing the full 90 minutes of that 2-0 win on matchday two.

Also playing a key role in Arsenal's run to the 2024-25 semi-finals, Lewis-Skelly has become renowned for his fearlessness and ability to draw fouls, winning 69.1% of his duels in the Champions League since the start of last season.

Among all players to contest at least 50 Champions League duels since the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign, only teammate Gabriel Magalhaes has won more than Lewis-Skelly, and even then his 69.8% success rate is only marginally better.

Against a robust and aggressive Simeone-led Atletico side, Lewis-Skelly's duelling excellence could prove pivotal for Arsenal, whether it be slowing the game down or regaining possession.

Written by
Ben Knapton
