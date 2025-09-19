Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Antalyaspor and Kayserispor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Antalyaspor will look to compound Kayserispor’s frustrations when the two sides meet at the New Antalya Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Scorpions snapped a two-game losing streak in the Turkish Super Lig last weekend and now have a prime opportunity to build momentum against visitors still chasing their first win of the season.

Match preview

After narrowly escaping relegation last term, Antalyaspor knew they needed a strong start, and early victories over Kasimpasa and newly-promoted Genclerbirligi suggested Emre Belozoglu’s men had turned a corner.

But back-to-back defeats, a 1-0 loss at Trabzonspor and a disappointing 2-1 beating at home to Fatih Karagumruk, briefly reignited fears of inconsistency.

They responded well, however, producing a gritty 2-1 triumph at Samsunspor last time out to regain confidence and get their season back on track.

Facing a Kayserispor side they have beaten in their last nine home meetings further boosts Antalyaspor’s belief – still, their only win in their last four league fixtures at home came against Kasimpasa, underlining that their home form remains a work in progress.

For Kayserispor, vulnerabilities in Antalyaspor’s home record present an opening, but Markus Gisdol’s side have shown little sign of seizing such opportunities.

The Anatolian Star have three points from four matches, all via draws, against Istanbul Basaksehir, Kocaelispor, and Goztepe, bookending a heavy defeat to champions Galatasaray.

Their inability to hold leads is a glaring concern, as late concessions in consecutive games, goals in the 95th and 85th minutes, have cost them potential wins.

A defeat on Saturday risks dragging them into the relegation zone, a worrying prospect for a club that already spent much of last season battling the drop.

Team News

The hosts are dealing with several fitness concerns ahead of Saturday’s clash, as Ataberk Dadakdeniz remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Bahadir Ozturk, Veysel Sari, and Erdogan Yesilyurt are all nursing issues that are unlikely to clear up before early October, and their absences will test Belozoglu’s options once again.

Kayserispor also have problems to manage, with Goalkeeper Bilal Bayazit recovering from a broken hand and will not return until mid-October.

Youssef Ait Bennasser (thigh) is out until early October, and Arif Kocaman is a doubt with a muscle issue.

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Paal, Dzhikiya, Giannetti, Balci; Dikmen, Ceesay; Omur, Safouri, Storm; Van de Streek

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Piri; Civelek, Denswil, Jung, Carole; Tokoz; Mane, Mendes, Benes, Cardoso; Onugkha

We say: Antalyaspor 2-1 Kayserispor

Antalyaspor will fancy their chances of back-to-back victories after halting a poor run last weekend, and home advantage could be key against a winless Kayserispor side.

The Scorpions’ injury list is a concern, but Belozoglu’s men have shown enough resilience to capitalise on their visitors’ defensive lapses, as Kayserispor’s habit of conceding late goals may again prove costly if they fail to stay focused.

