Alanyaspor welcome an imperious Galatasaray to Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium on Friday evening in the opening fixture of Turkish Super Lig round seven, hoping to become the first obstacle in a well-oiled machine.

Cimbom have been flawless so far, winning all six league matches, boasting the division’s most prolific attack with 18 goals, and sharing the best defensive record, having conceded only twice.

Match preview

Galatasaray needed a swift response after their humbling 5-1 Champions League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, a result Okan Buruk admitted had left his squad ‘mentally fatigued’.

That hangover was evident in the first half against Konyaspor, yet the champions still led 2-0 at the break and eased to a 3-1 victory, with Yunus Akgun, Mauro Icardi – now joint-top scorer on four goals – and Lucas Torreira all finding the net.

Such was their control that Buruk experimented with a 3-4-1-2 system after going three up, underlining the gulf in quality between his side and most domestic rivals at this stage of the campaign.

The last time the record champions lost a league match was against Besiktas in March – since then, they have racked up 14 straight Super Lig wins, scoring 40 and conceding just four.

With a six-point cushion at the summit, Galatasaray will be eager to extend their perfect run, temporarily stretching their lead further at least, and history favours them in this clash, having beaten Friday’s hosts seven times in a row.

Alanyaspor, meanwhile, will settle for anything but a loss given recent history, having failed to beat Galatasaray since 2021, losing seven and drawing two of nine encounters in all competitions since then.

Joao Pereira’s men have had a mixed start to this campaign, having picked up four points from games against Besiktas and Fenerbahce, while dropping points against struggling sides like Eyupspor, Caykur Rizespor, and most recently Istanbul Basaksehir.

Uchenna Ogundu’s second-half strike rescued a 1-1 draw in that match against Basaksehir, after the Alanya side had conceded just before the half-hour mark to trail at half-time.

Alanyaspor enter this contest defending an impressive run of their own, having gone four league matches without defeat (two wins and two draws) and maintaining a six-game unbeaten streak on home soil (three wins and three draws) stretching back to last season.

While a defeat here would not be catastrophic, the home crowd will cling to the hope that their side’s resilience on home turf can finally halt Galatasaray’s relentless charge.

Team News

Alanyaspor will be missing Turkish midfielder Buluthan Bulut, who is sidelined until next month with a cruciate ligament injury.

Pereira is expected to stick with his trusted back-three setup for this clash, with the hosts relying on Ogundu to spearhead the attack and deliver another decisive performance.

Victor Osimhen, sidelined since the last international break, could return to the matchday squad on Friday, according to Buruk’s comments after Galatasaray’s win over Konyaspor.

Depending on his fitness, Cimbom may opt for the Nigerian forward or Icardi up front, while former Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan will aim to keep his place alongside ex Arsenal midfielder Torreira in midfield.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Viana, Aliti, Lima; Keskin, Maestro, Makouta, Ruan; Hagi, Kaya; Ogundu

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Gundogan; Sane, Akgun, Yilmaz; Icardi

We say: Alanyaspor 0-2 Galatasaray

Alanyaspor have enjoyed some impressive results this season, but they are yet to face a side operating with the efficiency and quality Galatasaray have shown so far.

The hosts are likely to put up a spirited fight, yet Cimbom’s superior firepower and relentless form should ultimately prove decisive, extending their remarkable winning streak in the Super Lig.

