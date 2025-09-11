[monks data]
AJ Auxerre
Ligue 1
Sep 13, 2025 at 8.05pm UK
 
Monaco

Auxerre
vs.
MonacoMonaco

Preview: Auxerre vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Auxerre vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Auxerre and Monaco, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Auxerre can maintain their 100% home record in Ligue 1 this season with a victory over Monaco on matchday four at Stade de l’Abbe Deschamps on Saturday.

Before the international break, AJA suffered a 1-0 defeat at Nantes, while Les Monegasques claimed a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Strasbourg in the Principality.


Match preview

The early portion of the new Ligue 1 campaign has been eerily similar to the previous one for Auxerre, who have done well at home but struggled outside of Burgundy.

In 2024-25, 27 of their 42 points were earned at Stade de l’Abbe Deschamps, and their only three points so far this season came at home on matchday one against Lorient (1-0).

On Saturday, they have a chance to win their first two domestic home games in a season for the first time since 2012-13, when they featured in Ligue 2.

Christophe Pelissier’s men posted seven clean sheets at home in this competition last season, and this weekend they can become the first AJA side to claim consecutive top-flight shut-outs at home since May 2011.

Last season at Stade de l’Abbe Deschamps, they were unbeaten in the league when leading at the half, claiming maximum points on five of those six occasions.

This weekend, Auxerre are in danger of losing three successive home Ligue 1 matches versus Les Monegasques for the first time in club history.

Takumi Minamino celebrates his winning goal for Monaco on August 31, 2025

After three league matches this season, Monaco’s saving grace continues to be their home form, collecting all six of their points so far in the Principality.

Away from home has been a different story for this team, who have dropped points in four of their previous five league contests as the visitors, failing to score in those last two instances.

Adi Hutter has never lost consecutive league fixtures away from Monaco since taking charge, though that is in jeopardy this weekend after his side were beaten 1-0 at Lille on matchday two thanks to an injury-time goal by Olivier Giroud.

Monaco have given up at least one goal in four successive league games dating back to last season, their longest streak since December 2024-February 2025 (eight matches).

In the previous campaign, they failed to win on four occasions domestically when scoring first outside Stade Louis II, resulting in 11 points being dropped.

Les Monegasques have emerged victorious in their last six meetings versus Auxerre, scoring three or more goals in those previous four encounters, which all took place in Ligue 1.

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:



Monaco Ligue 1 form:




Team News

Lassine Sinayoko of Auxerre pictured on August 17, 2025

A cruciate ligament injury kept Nathan Buayi-Kiala out of the Auxerre lineup versus Nantes, and Sinaly Diomande was sidelined because of a thigh strain; neither are expected to feature on Saturday.

Donovan Leon will serve the final game of his two-match suspension following a red card in their defeat to Nice (3-1), with Theo De Percin likely to take his place this weekend.

A calf strain kept Vanderson out of the Monaco fold against Strasbourg, Lukas Hradecky sprained his knee in the latter stages of that clash, while Paul Pogba and Ansu Fati are likely a week or two away from being match fit.

Maghnes Akliouche and Folarin Balogun put them in front by two the last time out, and it was the Frenchman who helped them snatch victory with a pinpoint cross to Takumi Minamino for the winner deep into stoppage time.

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

De Percin; Senaya, Sierralta, Akpa, Oppegard; Casimir, El Azzouzi, Danois, Osman; Mara; Sinayoko

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Teze, Dier, Mawissa, Henrique; Camara, Zakaria; Akliouche, Biereth, Golovin; Balogun


SM words green background

We say: Auxerre 1-3 Monaco

The last four times these sides have squared off, five or more goals were scored, and given the quality Monaco possesses, we find it difficult to imagine an inexperienced backline like Auxerre can contain them for 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581191:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8545:
Written by
Joel Lefevre
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Adi Hutter Ansu Fati Christophe Pelissier Donovan Leon Folarin Balogun Lukas Hradecky Maghnes Akliouche Olivier Giroud Paul Pogba Sinaly Diomande Takumi Minamino Theo De Percin Vanderson Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!