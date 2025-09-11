Preview: Auxerre vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Auxerre and Monaco, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Auxerre can maintain their 100% home record in Ligue 1 this season with a victory over Monaco on matchday four at Stade de l’Abbe Deschamps on Saturday.

Before the international break, AJA suffered a 1-0 defeat at Nantes, while Les Monegasques claimed a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Strasbourg in the Principality.

Match preview

The early portion of the new Ligue 1 campaign has been eerily similar to the previous one for Auxerre, who have done well at home but struggled outside of Burgundy.

In 2024-25, 27 of their 42 points were earned at Stade de l’Abbe Deschamps, and their only three points so far this season came at home on matchday one against Lorient (1-0).

On Saturday, they have a chance to win their first two domestic home games in a season for the first time since 2012-13, when they featured in Ligue 2.

Christophe Pelissier’s men posted seven clean sheets at home in this competition last season, and this weekend they can become the first AJA side to claim consecutive top-flight shut-outs at home since May 2011.

Last season at Stade de l’Abbe Deschamps, they were unbeaten in the league when leading at the half, claiming maximum points on five of those six occasions.

This weekend, Auxerre are in danger of losing three successive home Ligue 1 matches versus Les Monegasques for the first time in club history.

After three league matches this season, Monaco’s saving grace continues to be their home form, collecting all six of their points so far in the Principality.

Away from home has been a different story for this team, who have dropped points in four of their previous five league contests as the visitors, failing to score in those last two instances.

Adi Hutter has never lost consecutive league fixtures away from Monaco since taking charge, though that is in jeopardy this weekend after his side were beaten 1-0 at Lille on matchday two thanks to an injury-time goal by Olivier Giroud.

Monaco have given up at least one goal in four successive league games dating back to last season, their longest streak since December 2024-February 2025 (eight matches).

In the previous campaign, they failed to win on four occasions domestically when scoring first outside Stade Louis II, resulting in 11 points being dropped.

Les Monegasques have emerged victorious in their last six meetings versus Auxerre, scoring three or more goals in those previous four encounters, which all took place in Ligue 1.

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Team News

A cruciate ligament injury kept Nathan Buayi-Kiala out of the Auxerre lineup versus Nantes, and Sinaly Diomande was sidelined because of a thigh strain; neither are expected to feature on Saturday.

Donovan Leon will serve the final game of his two-match suspension following a red card in their defeat to Nice (3-1), with Theo De Percin likely to take his place this weekend.

A calf strain kept Vanderson out of the Monaco fold against Strasbourg, Lukas Hradecky sprained his knee in the latter stages of that clash, while Paul Pogba and Ansu Fati are likely a week or two away from being match fit.

Maghnes Akliouche and Folarin Balogun put them in front by two the last time out, and it was the Frenchman who helped them snatch victory with a pinpoint cross to Takumi Minamino for the winner deep into stoppage time.

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

De Percin; Senaya, Sierralta, Akpa, Oppegard; Casimir, El Azzouzi, Danois, Osman; Mara; Sinayoko

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Teze, Dier, Mawissa, Henrique; Camara, Zakaria; Akliouche, Biereth, Golovin; Balogun

We say: Auxerre 1-3 Monaco

The last four times these sides have squared off, five or more goals were scored, and given the quality Monaco possesses, we find it difficult to imagine an inexperienced backline like Auxerre can contain them for 90 minutes.

