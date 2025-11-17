AC Milan are reportedly yet to determine whether Christian Pulisic will eventually pen a new long-term contract at San Siro.

Christian Pulisic reportedly requires a certain condition to be met to sign a new contract with AC Milan.

When the United States international made the switch to San Siro in 2023, the trajectory of his career felt uncertain after struggling in his final season at Chelsea.

However, since departing Stamford Bridge, Pulisic has established himself as one of the best wingers in European football, contributing 38 goals and 25 assists from 109 appearances in all competitions.

Despite elevating his own reputation, AC Milan's standing dropped in 2024-25 as they failed to secure qualification for any continental competition.

As per Calciomercato, returning to that level of football will prove pivotal to Pulisic committing his future to Milan.

Pulisic takes Milan contract stance

The report suggests that Pulisic will only be willing to extend his contract if AC Milan are able to qualify for the Champions League.

AC Milan currently sit in third position in the Serie A table, albeit with just a three-point advantage over Juventus who are in sixth.

While AC Milan are keen to reward Pulisic with a pay-rise, they allegedly already have the option to extend the 27-year-old's contract by a further 12 months.

Pulisic is said to be in no rush to make a decision either way, there likely to be no developments until after the 2026 World Cup.

In the short term, Pulisic will be hoping to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's derby showdown against Inter Milan.

Pulisic deserves time to make decision

Although Pulisic will undoubtedly be grateful for Milan handing him the chance to kick-start his career, he also knows there will always be interest in his signature.

He has already made 381 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and AC Milan, his return of 83 goals and 72 assists a return that goes under the radar.

Pulisic will also recognise that his importance to Milan will increase should they ever cash in on Rafael Leao, the Italian giants in a position where they can ill-afford to lose both of their star men.

If Pulisic were to leave the club, it may not come until 2027, when he would be closing on his 29th birthday.