Preview:AC Milan vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

Two of Italy's top four will lock horns at San Siro on Sunday, as AC Milan play host to Roma.

While Milan dropped points again in midweek, their capital-city counterparts stayed level with Serie A leaders Napoli by winning 2-1 in Rome.

Match preview

After failing to beat winless Pisa last weekend, requiring a last-gasp leveller to save their blushes, Milan were left frustrated again after Tuesday's clash with Lombardy rivals Atalanta BC.

Samuele Ricci's opener had set the Rossoneri towards victory in Bergamo, but the home side hit back with an Ademola Lookman rocket before half time and both sides ultimately settled for a draw.

Nonetheless, Max Allegri's men are now nine games unbeaten across all competitions, and they occupy fourth place in Serie A, sitting just three points behind both Roma and league leaders Napoli.

Allegri still insists his aim is to reach the Champions League rather than vie for the Scudetto, but Milan's title credentials will be put to the test again this weekend, as they tackle one of only two teams above them.

Straight after the next international break, the Rossoneri will meet old foes Inter Milan, but first a clash with less expected challengers will take centre stage on Sunday evening.

History is certainly on the hosts' side, having lost just one of the sides' last 11 league meetings - albeit that sole defeat was in the most recent contest, a 3-1 reverse in Rome.

Despite adapting to a new coach - and sorely lacking a regular goalscorer - Roma have won seven of nine Serie A games so far, representing their best start for eight years.

Goals from Mario Hermoso and substitute striker Artem Dovbyk secured the Giallorossi's 2-1 midweek victory over Parma, as the home side kept pace with reigning champions Napoli at the top of the table.

Though Matias Soule had a fine strike controversially ruled out by the VAR, Roma eventually broke through just after the hour mark, going on to end a worrying run of defeats at Stadio Olimpico.

Now, Gian Piero Gasperini's men will be keen to continue a rich vein of form on the road, having claimed maximum points so far this term - including a Europa League triumph in Nice.

Stretching back to Claudio Ranieri's reformative reign, the capital club have actually posted both the most away wins (11) and clean sheets (nine) across all of Europe's top five leagues this calendar year.

On Sunday, Roma could win six straight Serie A away games for just the second time to date - but their last league victory over Milan at San Siro dates back to 2017.

AC Milan Serie A form:

W W D W D D

AC Milan form (all competitions):

W W D W D D

Roma Serie A form:

W W W L W W

Roma form (all competitions):

L W L L W W

Team News

In the ongoing absence of top scorer Christian Pulisic, who is not expected back from a thigh injury until mid-November, Milan have struggled to find a productive pairing up front.

Santiago Gimenez last scored a league goal in May, while makeshift striker Rafael Leao has a minor hip problem that forced him to train separately after the game against Atalanta.

Having finally ended a 17-month drought, the Portuguese winger has now scored in his last two home league games, and he should still be ready to face Roma - but Adrien Rabiot will join Pulisic on the sidelines.

As fellow midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ardon Jashari have just returned from injuries, 40-year-old Luka Modric may have to start once again.

Like their hosts, Roma's attack has lacked a clear leader, and Evan Ferguson limped off with an ankle injury in midweek.

The Irish striker could be out of action for the next fortnight, so either Dovbyk will step in or Paulo Dybala - who has scored 10 times against Milan in previous meetings - could resume his role as a false nine.

Due to a bout of bronchitis, Spanish wing-back Angelino is still unavailable, so Wesley may continue to feature on the left flank; alternatively, Kostas Tsimikas could be recalled.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; De Winter, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Estupinan; Nkunku, Leao

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Hermoso, Mancini, Ndicka; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule, Pellegrini; Dybala

We say: AC Milan 1-0 Roma

Milan can continue their rise at Roma's expense, extending their unbeaten streak into double figures by edging a one-goal game.

Both teams rank in Serie A's top three defensively, so it is sure to be a tense, tactical battle between two wily coaches.

