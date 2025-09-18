Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish League Cup clash between Aberdeen and Motherwell, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aberdeen and Motherwell will resume their Scottish League Cup campaigns when they meet in the quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts defeated Greenock Morton 3-0 to progress to this stage of the competition, while the visitors beat St Johnstone 1-0 in their second round clash.

Match preview

Aberdeen ended the 2024-25 campaign in brilliant fashion, defeating Celtic 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes to lift the Scottish Cup trophy.

Jimmy Thelin would have been hoping to carry their cup-winning momentum into the new season, but Aberdeen have instead endured a disastrous opening to the term.

The Dons sit at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership standings with only one point after four matches, while they are the only team in the division yet to score a goal.

Aberdeen's dreadful opening to the campaign also carried into their Europa League qualifiers, as the Dons were defeated 5-2 on aggregate by FCSB in the playoff round, relegating them to the Conference League.

Aberdeen's only victory this season has actually come in the Scottish League Cup, convincingly defeating Greenock Morton 3-0 in the second round.

Thelin will be hoping another victory in the cup on Saturday could spark Aberdeen's campaign into life, and the Dons do have reason to be confident given they have defeated Motherwell in four of their last five meetings at Pittodrie.

As for the visitors, Motherwell are having a mixed start to their first campaign under new boss Jens Berthel Askou, who has appointed manager in June 2025.

While Askou will be delighted that the Steelmen remain undefeated in 10 matches across all competitions so far this term, with four wins and six draws, Motherwell are actually yet to win a game in the Scottish Premiership.

The Steelmen won three and drew one - winning on penalties - of their four Scottish League Cup group games, followed by defeating St Johnstone 1-0 after extra-time in the second round.

Meanwhile, Motherwell have drawn all of their five Scottish Premiership fixtures, recording stalemates with Rangers (1-1), St Mirren (0-0), Hearts (3-3), Kilmarnock (2-2) and Dundee (1-1).

Looking to keep their cup-winning streak alive, Motherwell will be hoping to take the victory against Aberdeen, especially as they aim to lay a marker ahead of their encounter with the Dons in the league just seven days later, when they will resume their search for a first league win.

Team News

Kristers Tobers will remain unavailable for selection for Aberdeen due to an injury, extending his spell on the sidelines since last appearing in the cup final against Celtic.

Kusini Yengi was not in the matchday squad for Aberdeen's recent clash with Livingston, but the striker's only goal has come in this competition against Greenock Morton, and the striker could return to the side here.

As for the visitors, Filip Stuparevic, Sam Nicholson, Tom Sparrow and Zach Robinson are all unlikely to feature due to injury issues, while Apostolos Stamatelopoulos may also be a doubt after coming off with a suspected injury in the draw with Dundee.

Tawanda Maswanhise is Motherwell's top scorer in the Scottish League Cup with four goals, and the forward is expected to start alongside Elijah Just, Oscar Priestman and Stamatelopoulos.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Jensen, Dorrington, Knoester, Gyamfi; Nilsen, Shinnie; Keskinen, Aouchiche, Karlsson; Yengi

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Koutroumbis, Gordon, Welsh, Longelo; Fadinger, Watt; Maswanhise, Priestman, Just; Stamatelopoulos

We say: Aberdeen 1-2 Motherwell

Aberdeen have had a calamitous start to the campaign, while Motherwell are unbeaten under new manager Askou, leading us to expect an away win in this one.

