Sports Mole previews Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Hibernian, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership will meet on Sunday when Aberdeen host Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium.

The hosts are 11th in the standings with seven points from eight games, while the visitors are third in the table with 11 points from eight fixtures.

Match preview

After a tumultuous 2023-24 season, Aberdeen enjoyed a significantly improved 2024-25 campaign under Jimmy Thelin, securing a fifth-placed finish.

The Dons finished the season with a particularly brilliant 4-3 penalty victory over Celtic in the Scottish FA Cup final, securing their first silverware since a Scottish League Cup triumph in 2013-14.

Aberdeen have been unable to build on that success in the opening stages of this campaign, though, with the Dons enduring a disastrous start to the season.

Aberdeen managed only one win from their first 11 games across all competitions, with their victory coming against lower-league Greenock Morton in the Scottish League Cup second round.

That run saw Aberdeen eliminated from the playoff round of the Europa League and knocked out of the Scottish League Cup in the third round, as well as losing their opening league phase match in the Conference League and recording five defeats and one draw in the league.

Thelin's side finally recorded their first win of the Scottish Premiership season on matchday seven against Dundee (4-0), and they quickly followed that up with a 1-0 win against St Mirren, but their new-found confidence was quickly demolished as they were humiliatingly defeated 6-0 by AEK Athens in the Conference League during midweek.

Now aiming to bounce back from that loss and keep their Scottish Premiership winning streak alive, the Dons will take on a Hibernian side that will be full of confidence after ending their own winless streak.

Hibernian have had a mixed 2025-26 campaign, including being eliminated from the Europa League qualifiers before securing their place in the Conference League.

In the league, Hibs started the season with a win against Dundee, and they followed that with five consecutive draws, which coincided with an eight-game winless run across all competitions.

However, David Gray's side finally ended that unwanted streak as they brilliantly beat Livingston 4-0 last weekend, with that victory lifting Hibs to third in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Gray will be hoping his side will be boosted by that victory and will be able to build on that result with another win against the struggling Dons, and Hibs may fancy their chances given they have won two, drawn two and lost only one of their last five visits to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

W W L L D L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L W W L L L

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W L D D D D

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W L D D L D

Team News

Aberdeen are set to be without the services of Kristers Tobers due to an ongoing knee injury, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

After the humiliating 6-0 loss to AEK Athens during midweek, Thelin could make a number of changes to the starting team, meaning the likes of Alfie Dorrington, Dante Polvara and Kusini Yengi could start.

As for Hibernian, Joe Newell and Alasana Manneh are both unavailable until at least November due to ongoing injury issues.

Elsewhere, Chris Cadden recorded two assists in their 4-0 win over Livingston, and the wing-back should start on Sunday, with twin brother Nicky Cadden likely to play on the opposite side.

Further forward, Jamie McGrath and Kieron Bowie could keep their places in the starting team, while Junior Hoilett may be in contention for the final starting spot in attack after scoring a brace from the bench in last weekend's win.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Dorrington, Knoester; Jensen, Polvara, Armstrong, Molloy; Aouchiche, Karlsson; Yengi

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O;Hora, Hanley, Iredale; C Cadden, Mulligan, Barlaser, N Cadden; McGrath; Hoilett, Bowie

We say: Aberdeen 1-2 Hibernian

Aberdeen will be short on confidence following their 6-0 defeat during midweek, as well as their challenging start to the campaign, while Hibernian will be boosted by returning to winning ways last time out, leading us to expect an away win.

