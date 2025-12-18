David Munyua mania at PDC World Championship as Kenyan debutant produces epic comeback to beat Mike De Decker

By Darren Plant | 18 Dec 2025 16:49

David Munyua has produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the PDC World Championship by overturning a two-set deficit to beat Mike De Decker.

The first-ever Kenyan to feature in the tournament held his own during the opening two sets, but the superior experience of the 18th seed stood him in good stead.

However, Munyua produced magic and calamity in equal measure during three memorable sets of darts that will stand the test of time as he incredibly pulled off the upset.

Munyua went six perfect darts into a nine-darter before checking out the wrong score, hitting a 91 finish rather than the 99 that he required.

Left with 135 to win the third set, Munyua wrongly checked out 125 with two bulls, instead leaving himself 10 which he finished first dart on his next visit to spark pandemonium in the crowd.

De Decker would miss three match darts in the fourth set before Munyua stole in, but the best was yet to come from the 30-year-old.

Trailing 1-0 in the fifth set, Munyua miraculously checked out 135 to level, and the momentum swung enough in his favour to see him seal a sensational win on his third match dart.

Awaiting in the second round will either be Kevin Doets or Matthew Dennant.