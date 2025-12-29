Luke Littler survives Rob Cross test to reach PDC World Championship quarter-finals

By Darren Plant | 29 Dec 2025 22:59

Luke Littler has reached the PDC World Championship quarter-finals with a 4-2 victory over Rob Cross on Monday night.

The defending champion had not dropped a set during his opening three matches to suggest that he could potentially retain his title at a canter.

However, the 18-year-old was only able to progress through to the last eight after former champion Cross missed a dart to force a deciding set.

When Cross averaged below 90 in losing the opening set 3-1, there were no signs of what was to come as the 17th seed defied a 102 average from Littler in the second to level the contest.

Littler responded with a nigh-on perfect third set, averaging 125.25 - even with a missed attempt at double - to retake the lead, before Cross averaging 102.5 in the fourth was not enough to stop Littler from moving one set away from victory.

Nevertheless, with the crowd on his side, Cross was finding a way to stay competitive and a bull finish to check out 126 in a deciding leg in the fifth raised the Alexandra Palace roof.

Cross would then miss double 20 to win the sixth 3-1, allowing Littler to return to complete a magical 10-dart leg against the throw.

A 180 in the deciding leg of the sixth proved to be decisive for Littler, and despite Cross averaging in excess of 110 for the set, Littler checked out 68 to set up a quarter-final tie with either Luke Woodhouse or Krzysztof Ratajski.

Meanwhile, Ryan Searle joined Littler in the last eight with a 4-0 win over former WDF number one James Hurrell.

Earlier in the night, Josh Rock completed the last-16 lineup with a 4-1 victory over Callan Rydz.