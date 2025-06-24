England take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-five series with India with a near-miraculous run chase to record a five-wicket victory over India at Headingley.

England have pulled off one of the all-time great Test match victories in earning a five-wicket win over India at Headingley.

Tasked with chasing down 371, Ben Stokes's side made relatively light work of their target for one of the highest run chases in history.

Not only did it represent the second highest chase in England's Test history, it was the first time that a team with five individual hundreds had ever suffered a defeat in a Test match.

Most importantly, a 1-0 lead has been established in the best-of-five series, India left with much to ponder after they were once on 430-3 in their first innings.

Starting on 21-0, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set the tone with a majestic opening partnership of 188, India only making the breakthrough shortly after a rain delay.



Root brings England home

While Crawley went for 65, Duckett continued along his merry way, reaching 149 from 170 deliveries that featured 21 fours and one six.

Harry Brook being dismissed for a first-ball duck set the cat amongst the pigeons, Shardul Thakur's double salvo leaving England on 253-4 and still requiring 118 runs.

Stokes and Joe Root would steady the ship, the skipper making 33 from 51 balls before his exit from the scene of his greatest moment six years ago.

Root, as you would expect, stood firm and along with Jamie Smith, whose composure exceeded his minimal experience at this level, got England home with wickets and time to spare.

On his home ground, Root made 53 from 84 and Smith 44 from 55, two sixes coming off what proved to be the final over as England made 373-5 at a run-rate of 4.54, adding yet another chapter into the Baz-ball folklore.