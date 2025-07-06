India level the best-of-five Test series with England with a thumping win at Edgbaston.

India have recorded a thumping 336-run victory over England to win the second Test match at Edgbaston.

Unlike in the first game at Headingley where they dominated for large periods, India got over the line on this occasion to level the best-of-five series.

With England starting the final day on 72-3 when chasing 608, it was always going to be a case of the home side trying to battle their way to a draw.

However, Akash Deep, as he has been with the ball throughout the match, was superb during the opening overs of the day, removing Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (23).

Eager to make up for his first-ball duck in the first innings, Ben Stokes was defiant for 19 overs, but the England skipper was removed for 33.

Fresh from recording the highest-ever Test score by an England wicket-keeper earlier in the game, Jamie Smith went about a counter-attack with confidence.



"5 wickets for Akash Deep, what a bowler he's been in this test match!" ? Jamie Smith is caught out for 88 at Edgbaston pic.twitter.com/DKl1lDREoB

— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 6, 2025

India seal deserved victory

His 88 from 99 deliveries at least provided the crowd with some entertainment, yet it was merely delaying what felt like the inevitable.

Once he departed with the score of 226-8, Brydon Carse (28) Josh Tongue (2) and Shoaib Bashir (12*) hung tough for over 14 overs to try to frustrate the tourists.

Nevertheless, Deep concluded the game by taking his 10th wicket of the contest, making it 6-99 for the second innings, as he removed Carse.

There is only a three-day break before the third Test, that commencing at Lord's on Thursday.