England defy some dogged resistance from India to prevail with a 22-run victory at Lord's, the final wicket taken by Shoaib Bashir coming in bizarre fashion.

Heading into what felt like a series-defining final day, India required 135 runs for the win while England needed six wickets, leaving the match on a tightrope.

India reached tea having only added 105 runs during the opening two sessions, valiantly keeping themselves in the match having been eight down at lunch.

However, despite Ravindra Jadeja making 61 from 181 deliveries over almost four-and-a-half hours, Shoaib Bashir bowled Siraj to seal the win for England, the ball spinning back, clipping Siraj's foot and rolling into his leg stump, just one of the bails being removed.



ENGLAND HAVE WON THE THIRD TEST BY JUST 22 RUNS! ? The ball rolls onto Mohammed Siraj's stumps off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir! pic.twitter.com/ZazyVif3zW

How did final day play out?

India got off to a positive start, adding 13 runs to their total, before Jofra Archer bowled Rishabh Pant for nine to leave the tourists up against it.

Opener KL Rahul followed for 39, Ben Stokes successfully reviewing an LBW decision to remove the dangerman, and Washington Sundar soon followed for a duck after being caught and bowled by Archer.

When Chris Woakes removed Nitish Kumar Reddy for 13 in the over before lunch to leave India on 112-8 and still trailing their target by 81 runs, the writing was on the wall.

Instead, Jasprit Bumrah superbly supported Jadeja, lasting 54 balls and 104 minutes before holing out for five off the bowling of workhorse Stokes, who ran himself into the ground with over after over.

Siraj would also last over an hour, his four runs coming from 30 deliveries, but Bashir found the good fortune with the ball that his teammates had been lacking since lunch by bowling the tail-ender, sparking pandemonium within the England side after one of the most feisty Test matches in recent memory.

England now hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series ahead of the fourth encounter, which starts at Old Trafford on July 23.