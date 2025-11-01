Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to England's tour of Australia in the 2025-26 Ashes series.

After experiencing disappointment in their recent white-ball tour of New Zealand, England will be hoping to enjoy better fortunes with the red ball when they take on the old enemy, Australia, in the 2025-26 Ashes.

Under the guidance of white-ball captain Harry Brook, England lost 1-0 in a rain-affected T20 series in New Zealand before they slumped to a 3-0 whitewash in the following One-Day International series.

Brook will now take on his new vice-captaincy role of the test team, with Ben Stokes's side looking to reclaim the famous little urn for the first time since 2015.

Stoke is hoping to guide England to their first Ashes victory in Australia since Andrew Strauss's troops claimed a memorable 3-1 win down under in 2010-11.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know to follow all of the action in Australia this winter.

How to watch The Ashes?

TV

UK cricket fans will be able to watch the highly anticipated series on TNT Sports, which can be accessed through Sky TV, Virgin Media and EE TV.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can watch TNT Sports on the Discovery+ app and website. Discovery+ are currently offering a yearly by instalment package, which works out at £25.49 a month. You can just purchase a regular one-month subscription for £30.99, while a one-match plan including TNT Sports and entertainment will cost you £33.99.

Highlights

TNT Sports have confirmed that highlights will be shown on TNT Sports channels and on the Discovery+ app and website. A review programme called 'The Edge' will be shown in the evening after each test is completed.

Who will be the TNT Sports pundits and commentators for the Ashes

TNT Sports will be using a unique hybrid commentary system, which will combine on-site pundits with lead commentators back in the UK.

Ex-England captain Alistair Cook will be in Australia, along with his former teammates Steven Finn and Graeme Swann. Meanwhile, TNT Sports presenter Becky Ives will lead the coverage in Australia.

Former England women's international Ebony Rainford-Brent will be back in England to offer her insight on the series, and she will be joined in the UK by lead commentators Rob Hatch and Alastair Eykyn.

How to listen to the Ashes?

Radio coverage

The BBC have won the rights to show the Ashes and the Big Bash from 2023 to 2027. Test Match Special (TMS) will provide ball-by-ball commentary throughout the series. You can listen to TMS on the BBC Sounds App, BBC website and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

What venues will host the Ashes?

The Ashes will take place across five venues in Australia. The Optus Stadium in Perth will host their first Ashes test before the two teams head to the Gabba in Brisbane and the Adelaide Oval.

The famous Melbourne Cricket Ground will hold the iconic Boxing Day test, before the series concludes at the Sydney

Start time and date of each Ashes test

What is the start time and date of the first test?

The opening test in Perth will take place from November 21 to 25. The first day will get underway at 10:30am local time and 2:30am UK time.

What is the start time and date of the second test?

The second test in Brisbane will be held from December 4 to 8. The day/night test will start at 2:30pm in Australia, which will be 4:30am for UK viewers.

What is the start time and date of the third test?

The third test in Adelaide will take place from December 17 to 21. The match will start at 10:30am local time and 12:00am for the UK audience.

What is the start time and date of the fourth test?

The Boxing Day test in Melbourne is scheduled to run from December 26 to 30. The game will start at 10:30am on Boxing Day in Australia, while for UK viewers the match will get underway at 11:30pm on Christmas Day.

What is the start time and date of the fifth test?

The final test match will be held from January 4 to 8 in 2026. The first ball in Sydney will be at 10:30am, making it a 11:30pm on January 3 for the UK audience.