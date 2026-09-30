Watch Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua go head to head at first press conference

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have gone head to head for the first time at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Last week, it was announced that the two-time world heavyweight champions would square off in Cardiff on December 11.

Although the involvement of UFC president Dana White had the potential to scupper plans, the legendary British fighters and their representatives met at a media briefing in London.

Here, Sports Mole brings some of the words from the fighters before their first face-to-face.

How Fury vs. Joshua press conference played out

FURY AND JOSHUA ON STAGE ?#FuryJoshua | Dec 11th | Live only on Netflix ? pic.twitter.com/ad1LkG4ztC — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 30, 2026

?️ “We sparred about 3/4 rounds... Then he got out!“ - Tyson Fury#FuryJoshua pic.twitter.com/LYhgUIkPzY — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 30, 2026

?️ “He's been a poster boy for British boxing. I defend my arch rival to my fans! But we're here to fight, it's been 10 years in the making.“ - Tyson Fury#FuryJoshua pic.twitter.com/qpIcHnJ8uW — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 30, 2026

Tyson Fury is ready to THROW DOWN ?#FuryJoshua | Dec 11 pic.twitter.com/wSKXxpC5CU — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) September 30, 2026

?️ “We're going to inspire this and the next generation.“ - Anthony Joshua#FuryJoshua pic.twitter.com/tkzqZnTYDF — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 30, 2026

Tyson Fury knows who number 1 is ?#FuryJoshua | Dec 11 pic.twitter.com/xoNeONs2qF — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) September 30, 2026