Watch Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua go head to head at first press conference

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Watch Fury, Joshua go head to head at first press conference
© Imago / Imago / Sopa Images / Iconsport / PA Images

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have gone head to head for the first time at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Last week, it was announced that the two-time world heavyweight champions would square off in Cardiff on December 11.

Although the involvement of UFC president Dana White had the potential to scupper plans, the legendary British fighters and their representatives met at a media briefing in London.

Here, Sports Mole brings some of the words from the fighters before their first face-to-face.

How Fury vs. Joshua press conference played out

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