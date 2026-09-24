Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua: Date, venue, broadcaster confirmed for long-awaited heavyweight showdown

The all-British heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been confirmed.

An announcement has been delayed due to a late push to hold the fight in the United States in order to maximise the worldwide television audience.

However, having signed a contract for the bout to take place in the United Kingdom, Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn held firm over their position.

Despite suggestions from Fury that Joshua did not want the fight and that he was searching for alternative opponents, reports emerged earlier this month that a middle ground had been found between the relevant parties.

On Thursday afternoon, Joshua took to social media to confirm that a deal for a fight between the two former heavyweight champions had been finalised.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight date

Rather than the traditional Saturday night, Fury and Joshua are scheduled to square off on a Friday.

At this point in time, there has been no confirmation over the time of the ringwalks, but they could be later than normal for a British fight night in order to accommodate an American television audience.

I am inspiring a generation ?? pic.twitter.com/5Y8RoI5mRK — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 24, 2026

Where is Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua taking place?

Fury versus Joshua is taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The venue last hosted a major boxing event in March 2018, when Joshua beat Joseph Parker in a unified world title bout.

How can I watch Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua?

With both fighters having fought on the streaming service in recent years, it comes as no surprise that Fury against Joshua will be on Netflix.