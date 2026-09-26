Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Cardiff bout put 'in jeopardy' for one clear reason

The heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has allegedly been plunged into 'jeopardy'.

Earlier this week, the highly-anticipated bout was finally confirmed for Cardiff in December.

A number of outlets have also indicated that a press conference has been pencilled in for Wednesday in London.

However, reports emerged on Friday night that the clash between the two British former world heavyweight champions was now in doubt.

Why may Fury vs. Joshua be cancelled?

According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, who was providing details via his Substack channel, the issue resolves around the involvement of UFC president Dana White.

Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn, who represents Joshua, has been involved in an ongoing back-and-forth with White for months, a spat that has involved White's entry into the boxing market with Zuffa and signing former Matchroom favourite Conor Benn.

"What have I lost? I promise you I've lost nothing!"



Dana White has reaffirmed his involvement in staging the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua mega-fight ✍️ pic.twitter.com/0YxsOAcDKt — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 25, 2026

When White has, on more than one occasion, stated that he will be involved in the promotion of any fight between Fury and Joshua, Hearn has rejected that claim.

Furthermore, Hearn has also stressed, on more than occasion, that White or TKO, who are involved with Zuffa, are contractually unable to have any involvement in Fury versus Joshua.

Netflix, who are broadcasting the fight, are said to want White involved, subsequently creating a scenario where a compromise must be reached going forward.

What next in Fury vs. Joshua saga?

The fact that the intention is to hold a press conference on Wednesday means that the Fury, Joshua saga could develop at a rapid pace.

There are also less than 11 weeks until the scheduled fight, and both fighters will want any concerns over issues behind the scenes resolving as soon as possible.