Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs still undefeated!

With a Wembanyama at 25 points and 15 rebounds, San Antonio enjoyed an easy match against the Raptors for a fourth consecutive victory.

With a Victor Wembanyama at 25 points and 15 rebounds, San Antonio enjoyed an easy match against the Toronto Raptors for a fourth consecutive victory.

Carried by a Wembanyama freshly elected player of the week, the Spurs are signing a perfect start to the season and they had the opportunity to confirm it with this home back-to-back against the Raptors.

Spurs dominate from start to finish

To assert this invincibility, San Antonio start this match with a 10-2 run! No time to breathe for Brandon Ingram and his teammates, since Mitch Johnson's men drive home the nail thanks to Wembanyama (25 points, 15 rebounds at 7/8 shooting) who scores eight of San Antonio's next ten points including a 360° lay-up to allow his teammates to widen the gap a little more (22-10).



VICTOR WEMBANYAMA 360 LAYUP MY GOODNESS. ???? pic.twitter.com/BkrnviQso4

— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 28, 2025

At the end of the first twelve minutes, the Raptors still count twelve points behind despite Collin Murray-Boyles' (19 points, three steals) fine entry into play, author of ten points in this first act (41-29). However, the Spurs fly away on the scoreboard in the second quarter.

First, the Texans lock their basket since Toronto go over two minutes without scoring a single point. A lapse that San Antonio take advantage of to run off a 10-0 burst started by a three-pointer from Carter Bryant and concluded by a long-distance arrow from Harrison Barnes (18 points) to open up a twenty-point gap (55-35).

The Spurs maintain their lead until half-time (69-50) and unlike the previous day's match against the Nets where the Spurs had let a 26-point lead slip, Wembanyama's team remain serious and do not let the Canadians stick to the score. If Toronto certainly attempt a first comeback by returning to 13 points at the end of the third act, San Antonio respond immediately with a 7-0 run to retake a twenty-point lead (89-69).

Thus, despite RJ Barrett's (25 points) efforts, the Raptors never manage to erase this failed start to the match, and San Antonio win quite comfortably (121-103) to chain a fourth consecutive success.

What to remember

– A decisive start to the match. This Raptors' setback is explained by a failed start to the match. Before Wembanyama got going, the Canadians paid for a struggling perimeter defence. Barnes was the first to show himself from beyond the arc before Devin Vassell suffered a foul on a three-point shot to open up a first gap. After six minutes of play, Toronto already counted fifteen points behind...

– Victor Wembanyama imperial in the paint. The Raptors were largely dominated on rebounds since they only grabbed 20 against 44 for San Antonio including 15 captured by Wembanyama alone. In attack, the Frenchman first showed himself with his 360° lay-up to sign an almost perfect match at seven of eight shooting. To attempt to contain him, the Raptors multiplied fouls, without success. Carried by the "MVP" chants from the Frost Bank Center, "Wemby" displays a perfect 10/10 from free throws and finishes this evening with 25 points, 15 rebounds and one block in 30 minutes of play.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.