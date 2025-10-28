NBA Players of the Week: Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the way

NBA Players of the Week: Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo lead the way
The first two "Players Of the Week" of 2025-26 are named Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo.

Without too much surprise, the NBA have awarded their first two "Player of the week" trophies to two Europeans: Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks). This is the second time the Frenchman has been crowned, whilst the Greek wins already for the... 28th time.

Wembanyama sweeps the board in the West

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama pictured in October 2025

Despite competition from MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (40 points, six rebounds, five assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks), Wembanyama has therefore ultimately swept the board in the West. Rather logical, when we look at his statistics: 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, six blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals average, for three victories in three matches!

In "Wemby's" wake, author of 40 points against Dallas, on the verge of a triple-double against New Orleans and not so far from a "five-by-five" against Brooklyn, San Antonio are achieving their best start to the season since... 2019-20.

Antetokounmpo untouchable in the East

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates after hitting a three point basket

Despite one defeat on the counter, at the Cavs on Sunday, Antetokounmpo was for his part untouchable in the East: 36 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and one block average over three matches, at 68% shooting (including 67% from three-point range) and 63% from free throws. Tyrese Maxey could have pinched the reward from him, but the "Greek Freak's" various displays on the paint of Washington, Toronto then Cleveland tipped the scales in his favour.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.

 

