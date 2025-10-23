New York Knicks win clash against Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks resist an already hot Mitchell-Mobley duo to secure a first prestigious success of the season over the Cleveland Cavaliers (119-111).

The Cavs had begun last season with an impeccable 15-0. Now they fall straight away this season! On the Knicks' court, Cleveland logically ended up cracking after spending their match chasing the score, behind Donovan Mitchell's (31 points) and Evan Mobley's (22 points) exploits. New York for their part were able to count on an already well-sharpened Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns trident to wear down their opponents.

Mike Brown's men took command of the match on a 12-0 run concluded by an Anunoby three-pointer that got Madison Square Garden in the bath (17-10). Despite Towns's quick exit for two fouls, New York kept on course, resisting the 16-2 dealt by the Nance Jr-Mobley tandem (44-43). Landry Shamet relaunched the machine by scoring six consecutive points, and the locals finished strong with Brunson conducting to move back to +15 at half-time (65-50).

OG Anunoby finishes strong

The Knicks did not emerge strengthened nevertheless after this controlled first half. Author of 8 points until then, Mitchell scored eight points in 90 seconds to remobilise the Cavs and chained exploits afterwards to finish the third quarter with 21 points scored! On his momentum, Cleveland briefly moved back in front and kept all their chances with 12 minutes remaining (87-87).

The last run put in by New York was ultimately the right one. A 14-0 run that forced the Cavs to take a knee, notably following Towns's 2+1 and dunks signed by Anunoby and Jordan Clarkson (101-89).

Dean Wade and Sam Merrill's back-to-back three-pointers barely made New York tremble in the final. Anunoby took charge of finishing the work by chaining a three-pointer in the corner, two free throws and a final dunk, wrapping up the matter on the score of 119 to 111!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: What to remember

A first prestigious success for New York. This is the objective of this season, to move closer to the upper spheres of the Eastern Conference, and this success against Cleveland is a first step in the right direction. Swept by the Cavaliers and Celtics in the regular season last season, the Knicks have warded off fate from their first outing by securing a big one straight away.

Anunoby as X factor. The Knicks' forward is always valuable thanks to his aggressiveness and intensity that again earned him a fine stat line: 24 points at 9/17 shooting (4/9 from three-point range), 14 rebounds, two assists and three steals. Efficiency and composure also, as on his three-pointer that sealed the match's fate at 110-105. Perfect as third option behind Brunson (23 points at 5/18 shooting) and KAT (19 points at 5/12).

The Mitchell spark. A little like SGA the previous evening, Mitchell was discreet in the first half before flaming upon return from the dressing rooms. But unlike the OKC guard, "Spida's" 21 points (at 9/13 shooting) in the third quarter remained without tomorrow. The Cavs' leader was not able to carry his team at the end with only two points in the fourth quarter.

The shy debuts of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. The Knicks expect a lot from their luxury replacements, but it will be necessary to wait a little longer to see them at their best. Guerschon Yabusele quickly entered play following Towns's two fouls, but had to be content with 12 minutes (0/2 shooting, one rebound). Jordan Clarkson did barely better (four points at 2/7 shooting in 13 minutes).

This article was originally published on Basket USA.