NBA 2025-26: everything you need to know about the Knicks

Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the New York Knicks for the 2025-26 NBA season, including the player to follow and best and worst-case scenarios.

After going all-in with their Draft picks to build a squad capable of competing for the NBA title, the New York Knicks have played one of their last cards by partnering with Tom Thibodeau, who had managed to take the franchise to the playoffs four seasons out of the five spent on the bench.

The first conference final since 2000 was not enough for the now former Gotham coach. It now falls to Mike Brown to take "Big Apple" back to the summit, 52 years after their last title.

This is a major upheaval for the Knicks. With Thibodeau, New York had given themselves back the image of a tough and physical team, sometimes rigid in their approach to the game: the complete opposite of the Brown style. The coach is renowned for his closeness with his players and his flexibility, to adapt to each person's qualities. With the Sacramento Kings, he was the architect of the league's best attack in 2023, leading them to a surprising third place in the West. Freer play, rhythm and taking initiative, as many elements that have sometimes been lacking for the Knicks in recent seasons, notably in the playoffs.

And New York have the offensive weapons to offer themselves more diversity in attack. Jalen Brunson will once again be the leader, both in creation and finishing. The point guard could be one of the great beneficiaries of Brown's arrival, who does not hesitate to give responsibility to his leaders at the point. Karl-Anthony Towns will seek for his part to confirm his fine first season with his new franchise, and should have more opportunities to make his long-distance accuracy speak.

The squad's foundation remains unchanged, with Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby on the wings, Swiss Army knife Josh Hart and precious role players Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride.

But after the Thibodeau method, who pulled on his major players' rope, even if it meant using his bench to the minimum, New York's replacements could benefit from Brown's arrival. It is moreover doubtless not insignificant if the Knicks hastened to sign the nice deals Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, despite finances already in the red. Even if the other Frenchmen Pacome Dadiet and Mohamed Diawara should only taste the court a little, the rotation has considerably expanded.

Gone is the seven-player rotation like during the last playoffs, which had shown its limits against the Pacers. But everything will now depend on the Knicks' adaptation to their new coach.

New York Knicks summer movements

Arrivals: Jordan Clarkson, Mohamed Diawara (draft), Tosan Evbuomwan (two-way), Trey Jamison III (two-way), Guerschon Yabusele

Departures: Precious Achiuwa, Cameron Payne, PJ Tucker, Delon Wright

New York Knicks player to follow: Jalen Brunson

A little less of a scorer last season, Brunson somewhat faded to showcase Towns, Bridges or Anunoby. The former Maverick should be used more off the ball, as in Dallas.

Objective: to free up open catch-and-shoot shots for him whilst Brunson counted amongst the players scoring most often without an assist (more than three quarters of his successful two-point shots last season and more than half of his three-point shots).

Brown was at good school as Steve Kerr's assistant at Golden State for six seasons. Brunson is not yet the Stephen Curry of Madison Square Garden, but his 42.3% from beyond the arc in reception of pass could make him much more threatening if he is better exploited...

And thus take New York's attack to another dimension... particularly during match endings, where Tom Thibodeau relied enormously on his point guard's isolations last season.

Average age: 27.2 years Salary mass: $211.7m (£158.6m) (2nd)

New York Knicks ideal scenario

Conference semi-final in 2024, conference final in 2025... The "logical" progression would want the Knicks to compete for the title at season's end. And the opportunity is almost too good. Their two main rivals from the last two seasons, the Pacers and Celtics, will have to do without their star. With the exception of the Cavaliers, the majority of high-ranking teams in the East begin the campaign in confusion. It is up to the Knicks to seize the opportunity.

The less dogmatic offensive play offered by Brown could unlock a still under-exploited potential in this squad, whether for their major Brunson-Towns duo, as for their luxury lieutenants Bridges and Anunoby. If New York manage to bring this dose of madness and movement to their game whilst maintaining a defence that is solid at minimum, the Knicks will be amongst the most solid teams in the East, or even the most solid.

New York Knicks worst scenario

In our consultation to establish these previews, the Knicks came ahead of the Cavaliers as number one in their conference. But it was by a very, very short head.

The illustration of the small margin that New York benefit from to establish themselves as the East's favourite. Make no mistake, if the New York directors chose to part with Thibodeau (even if it meant not having their replacement already in mind and struggling to find their successor for several weeks...), it is indeed to aim even higher than what the former Bulls and Wolves coach had been able to reach.

With the circumstances of this 2025-26 season, New York have no other choice but to shine. And changing coaching style completely is not without risks. Brown's all-action game requires more tactical intelligence from his players than the rigour demanded by Thibodeau.

This could take some time before the transition happens. The Knicks' defence, not the most watertight last season, could suffer from it. As for Brown himself, his performances will be scrutinised very closely, because New York lacks patience, him who only has one NBA final to his credit.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.