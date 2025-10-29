An $8 million debt to the American taxman for Rozier?

At the heart of the FBI investigation into rigged bets, Terry Rozier visibly had major tax debts at the time of the acts of which he is accused.

Arrested last week by the FBI, and suspended by the Miami Heat, Rozier is accused of having simulated a foot injury during a match, to allow bettors to win money with this information sold beforehand for $100,000 (£75,734), but also of having recovered significant winnings on these rigged bets.

Tax adjustment still unresolved

This was in spring 2023, and ESPN reveal that the same year, the player had faced a tax adjustment of $8m (£6.1m) from the American Treasury.

An adjustment still ongoing since the Treasury has 30 days to deliver a receipt, once the debt is paid. Except that according to the county registry, no receipt has been registered...

Other documents, consulted by ESPN, report another debt of $271,000 (£205,241) linked to work on his $5.3m (£4m) residence located in the Miami area in August 2022, and of which $250,000 (£189,337) had been settled in July 2023. Four months after this famous match where Rozier reportedly feigned an injury.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.