And now Gabe Vincent: it's a bloodbath at the Lakers

By
New injury, it's a bloodbath at the Lakers
© SUSA / Iconsport
LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and now Gabe Vincent: it's a bloodbath in Los Angeles, where the infirmary fills up endlessly!

New blow for the Lakers, ESPN announcing that Vincent will miss between two and four weeks of competition, because of his left ankle sprain.

A starter for three matches (3.7 points, 2.3 assists, one rebound and one steal over 24 minutes), the point guard injured himself on Sunday in Sacramento and he joins an infirmary that is beginning to overflow. James, Doncic, Kleber and Adou Thiero, as well as Marcus Smart and Jaxson Hayes, had joined him during recent weeks and days...

Gabe Vincent out for up to four weeks, a headache in prospect for JJ Redick

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves

In the positive before tonight, thanks notably to XXL performances from Austin Reaves, the Lakers will therefore have to hang on during upcoming matches, since their numerous absences could quickly catch up with them and weigh them down in the standings.

A headache in prospect for JJ Redick who, against the Blazers, fielded Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and Deandre Ayton around Reaves. For a logical defeat.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.

 

Written by
Axel Clody

