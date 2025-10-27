Austin Reaves produces the match of his life in Sacramento

Austin Reaves even narrowly missed the triple-double (51 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists) in his immense match to beat the Sacramento Kings (120-127).

Austin Reaves even narrowly missed the triple-double (51 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists) in his immense match to beat the Sacramento Kings (120-127).

Despite the combined absences of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the Kings' fans were not disappointed by the spectacle linked to the Los Angeles Lakers' visit. The Purple & Gold house's third strongman, Reaves, took charge of producing the grand performance by signing his career record (51 points) in his side's narrow victory (120-127).

It was him who took charge of closing the debates in the final moments, by going to provoke an umpteenth foul under the basket to give the Lakers back two possessions' lead with 30 seconds remaining. In the process, Dennis Schroder missed an unmissable lay-up, and the same Reaves invited himself one last time to the penalty line.

Where the guard spent a good part of his evening (21/22!) and where he was able to cross this mythical 50-unit mark. At half-time, he was already at 21 points, but his side's main creator tonight also distributed a lot. Notably towards his circumstantial lieutenant, Deandre Ayton, author of his best match in the Lakers' shirt and by far (22 points and 15 rebounds).

Austin Reaves's crazy sequence

The former Suns centre showed himself much more active inside than his direct opponent, Domantas Sabonis, hindered by fouls and generally poorly served by his guards. Local guards in good form, between Zach LaVine (32 points), DeMar DeRozan (21) or the former from the opposite house, Russell Westbrook. Insufficient however to take the lead in this match where Los Angeles long led on the scoreboard, despite perfect equality during the passage to the dressing room (62-62).

Sacramento nevertheless thought they had the right end at the start of the final quarter, after this pick-and-pop finished by a three-pointer from Sabonis that offered two possessions' lead to the Kings (101-97). The Lakers' response, from Reaves precisely, was terrible: a three-point basket to punish the drop coverage opposite, a step-back from the same distance in front of DeRozan, then a new three-pointer in front of a stoic Schroder.

The Golden 1 Center was stunned (101-108). LaVine certainly attempted to respond, Jake LaRavia signed a few good minutes to maintain the Lakers' cushion who ended up winning, in a match where the two sides bet on eight-player rotations.

Lakers vs. Kings: What to remember

– Austin Reaves unplayable. In 40 years, only three players have finished with such a stat line with at least 50 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists: James Harden (twice), his former teammate Westbrook (twice) as well as his current teammate, Doncic. Reaves thus invites himself into the elite with his little jewel which, in the Lakers' history, had not been seen since 1963. One February evening Elgin Baylor had signed 50 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in a match against the Celtics.

– The wide gap at free throws. The Lakers had teased Doncic who had missed a free throw at the end of the match against the Wolves, blocking his counter at 49 units. Reaves added another layer tonight, by exceeding this mark on the basis of an enormous ratio on the line. So enormous that the guard shot more free throws alone than the entire opposing team (12/18)...

– Russell Westbrook comfortable against his former team. After two first discreet outings with the Kings, the point guard was doubtless motivated at the idea of shining against one of his former teams. Which he did with a performance of 18 points (6/12 shooting), six rebounds and six assists, however tarnished by poor passages on the famous free-throw line (2/6).