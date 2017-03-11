British number two Dan Evans is through to the second round of the Indian Wells Masters after an easy win over Dustin Brown.

Last week, the British number two dropped just five games in beating Brown in Dubai, and it was one-way traffic again as Evans prevailed by a 6-1 6-1 scoreline.

Two breaks of serve were enough for Evans to take the opening set and although Brown held his opening service game in the second, he frequently made unforced errors and that allowed Evans to break three more times to seal his progress in just 53 minutes.

Evans will now face fourth seed Kei Nishikori, with that encounter likely to take place on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Kyle Edmund set up a showdown with Novak Djokovic by beating Gastao Elias, while Johanna Konta came out on top in the all-British clash with Heather Watson.