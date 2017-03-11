Result: Dan Evans thrashes Dustin Brown in Indian Wells opener

Dan Evans during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis during day two of the ATP Aegon Open Nottingham on June 21, 2016
British number two Dan Evans is through to the second round of the Indian Wells Masters after an easy win over Dustin Brown.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 00:33 UK

Dan Evans has earned a place in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters with a straight-sets victory over Dustin Brown.

Last week, the British number two dropped just five games in beating Brown in Dubai, and it was one-way traffic again as Evans prevailed by a 6-1 6-1 scoreline.

Two breaks of serve were enough for Evans to take the opening set and although Brown held his opening service game in the second, he frequently made unforced errors and that allowed Evans to break three more times to seal his progress in just 53 minutes.

Evans will now face fourth seed Kei Nishikori, with that encounter likely to take place on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Kyle Edmund set up a showdown with Novak Djokovic by beating Gastao Elias, while Johanna Konta came out on top in the all-British clash with Heather Watson.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
Murray avoids star names in Indian Wells draw
