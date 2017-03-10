Result: Kyle Edmund eases past Gastao Elias at Indian Wells

British number two Kyle Edmund proves too strong for Gastao Elias, claiming a 6-1 6-3 victory in Indian Wells round two to keep his hopes alive.
Kyle Edmund has recorded a comprehensive straight-sets win over Gastao Elias to make it through to the second round of Indian Wells in California.

The British number two eased to a 6-1 6-3 victory in a little over an hour to set up a meeting with Novak Djokovic for a place in the last 32.

Edmund held serve throughout both sets, earning breaks in the fourth and sixth games in the opener to take a convincing lead overall.

Elias, ranked just inside the world's top 100, failed to respond in the second set and saw his opponent break serve on two more occasions in what proved to be a one-sided affair.

Fellow Brit Dan Evans is scheduled to take on Germany's Dustin Brown late on Friday evening.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
