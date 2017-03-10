Johanna Konta beats Heather Watson 6-4 6-4 in the second round of Indian Wells in the first WTA Tour meeting between Britain's leading women players.

Johanna Konta has booked a place in the third round of Indian Wells with a straight-sets win over compatriot Heather Watson.

The British number one, handed a bye to this stage of the competition, prevailed 6-4 6-4 in a time of 95 minutes to set up a meeting with Evgeniya Rodina or Caroline Garcia.

Watson did well to battle back against Nicole Gibbs in her first-round outing in California to pave the way for this all-Brit showdown - the first between the country's leading pair on the WTA Tour - but three losses of serve in the opener saw her opponent grab a foothold in the match.

Konta herself struggled for rhythm in the opening set, but she fared better in the second by opening up a 5-1 advantage.

There was a glimmer of hope for Watson, ranked nearly 100 places below her opponent in the women's rankings, when she brought it back to 5-4, but nine double faults came back to haunt her as Konta got over the line.