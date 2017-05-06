Ilie Nastase banned from French Open over Fed Cup remarks

Johanna Konta collapses during the US Open on August 31, 2016
Romania's Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase is told to stay away from the French Open, a few days after his customary invitation to Wimbledon was revoked.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 22:23 UK

French Open organisers have banned Ilie Nastase from attending this month's tournament following his behaviour at the Fed Cup.

The 70-year-old made comments about Serena Williams's unborn child, which were deemed to be racist, while also insulting British player Johanna Konta and captain Anne Keothavong.

Nastase has already had his customary invitation to Wimbledon's Royal Box for this summer's tournament blocked by the All England Club, and French Open chiefs have now taken a similar stance.

A statement on the official Roland Garros Twitter account said that "following his suspension by the ITF, Mr Ilie Nastase won't be accredited" for this year's tournament.

Nastase won the French Open on one occasion, going all the way in 1973 to add to his US Open success from the previous year.

