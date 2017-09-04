West Ham United considering legal action against Sporting Lisbon director

West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan is considering a libel case against Sporting Lisbon director Nuno Saraiva after being called a "liar" and a "parasite".
The ongoing transfer war of words between West Ham United and Sporting Lisbon could end in a court case, as the Premier League club have threatened legal action.

United co-chairman David Sullivan claimed at the weekend that his side had been offered the chance to sign midfielder William Carvalho on deadline day, having previously had a big-money bid rejected.

In response to this, Sporting communications chief Nuno Saraiva called Sullivan a "liar" and a "parasite", insisting that no formal offer had been tabled at any stage during the summer.

A potential libel case is now being considered, as Sullivan feels that his reputation has been damaged by Saraiva's public remarks.

"We made bids through the agents acting for us," Sullivan said. "To say we never bid is utter nonsense."

According to The Telegraph, West Ham have email proof that they lodged an official offer for Carvalho on August 10 which they will use in their defence.

