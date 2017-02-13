Gary Neville honours his word and appears on popular Youtube channel Arsenal Fan TV after criticising supporters for hounding boss Arsene Wenger.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has filmed a segment for Arsenal Fan TV, a week on from accepting an invitation to appear on the Youtube channel.

Neville labelled the show 'embarrassing' and hit out at supporters following calls for boss Arsene Wenger to leave, coming on the back of the recent 3-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the time, he said: "I walked out the Chelsea ground and there was a couple of these Arsenal fan TV camera things everywhere and to be honest it was embarrassing listening to it and watching it.

"I was watching Chelsea fans take the mickey out of them which was a bit funny and I was watching Arsenal fans slating and slanging into [Wenger] and I thought to myself, "he doesn't deserve that, that's the one thing he doesn't deserve - he's done an unbelievable job".

After taking up the offer to explain his comments, the ex-England coach has now featured in a teaser video tweeted by the group on Monday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain liked a video on the popular fan channel earlier this month which called for Wenger to step down from his position.