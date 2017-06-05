General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez issues statement following Cheick Tiote's death

Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez reveals his "great sadness" following the news that former Magpies midfielder Cheick Tiote has died at the age of 30.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has revealed his "great sadness" following the news that Cheick Tiote had passed away at the age of 30.

On Monday, it was confirmed via Tiote's agent that the midfielder had died after collapsing during a training session with Chinese club Beijing Enterprises.

Tiote only left Newcastle in February after spending seven years with the Magpies, and Benitez has paid tribute to the Ivorian following his passing.

"It is with great sadness that I have this afternoon learned of Cheick's death. In the all the time that I have known him, he was a true professional, dedicated and above all, a great man. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at such a sad time," Benitez said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a statement from Newcastle read: "We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of Cheick Tiote at the age of just 30. The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with Cheick's family, friends, teammates and everyone connected with the clubs he represented."

Twitter has also been rife with tributes to the midfielder, who started his professional career in the Netherlands with Anderlecht.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Your Comments
