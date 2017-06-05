Twitter reacts: Cheick Tiote passes away, aged 30

Football pays its respects to former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote, who passed away on Monday after collapsing during a training session in Beijing.
It was revealed on Monday afternoon that former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote had passed away at the age of 30 after collapsing during a training session in Beijing.

The devastating news was confirmed by Tiote's agent Emanuele Palladino following a host of speculation on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises," read a statement from Palladino.

"We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers."

Football has since paid its respects to the Ivorian, with many taking to Twitter after his death was confirmed.

