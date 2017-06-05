Football pays its respects to former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote, who passed away on Monday after collapsing during a training session in Beijing.

It was revealed on Monday afternoon that former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote had passed away at the age of 30 after collapsing during a training session in Beijing.

The devastating news was confirmed by Tiote's agent Emanuele Palladino following a host of speculation on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises," read a statement from Palladino.

"We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers."

Football has since paid its respects to the Ivorian, with many taking to Twitter after his death was confirmed.

Rest in peace, Cheick Tioté.



The thoughts of everyone at CPFC are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Hcb71g8pB2 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 5, 2017

We are saddened to hear of the sudden, tragic passing of Cheick Tioté and would like to express our condolences to his friends and family. — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 5, 2017

We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PCrIEUyugv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

Terrible news, R.I.P. Tiote. Always enjoyed sitting next to you in the dressing room my friend. — Siem de Jong (@siemdejong) June 5, 2017

Awful news about Cheick Tiote, sincere condolences to his family and friends. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 5, 2017

Gutted to hear the awful news about my former teammate Cheik Tiote today. Thoughts with his friends and family. — Stephen Harper (@steveharper37) June 5, 2017

Very said to hear about the pass away of Cheik Tiote. May Allah grant you el Jannah 🙏🏾 i Will always remember our challenge on the pitch 👊🏾😥 — Youssouf Mulumbu (@mulumbuofficial) June 5, 2017