Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has passed away after collapsing during a training session in Beijing.

The Ivory Coast international moved to China in February to represent second division outfit Beijing Enterprises.

It is understood that the midfielder, who has died at the age of 30, collapsed during a training session with his Chinese club on Monday, and despite being taken to hospital, passed away after emergency treatment proved unsuccessful.

Tiote began his professional career with Anderlecht, before spending two years with FC Twente between 2008 and 2010.

The midfielder then spent seven years with Newcastle between 2010 and 2017, making more than 150 appearances for the Magpies, although he featured just once in their 2016-17 Championship, which led to a move away from the club in February.

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises," read a statement from Tiote's representative Emanuele Palladino.

"We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers."

Tiote also scored once in 52 appearances for the Ivory Coast between 2009 and 2015.