Hector Bellerin pledges to donate to Grenfell Tower Disaster Fund

Spain Under-21s international Hector Bellerin is to donate up to £22,500 to the Grenfell Tower Disaster Fund, depending on how many minutes he plays at U21 Euro 2017.
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Hector Bellerin has promised to donate £50 to the Grenfell Tower Disaster Fund for every minute he plays for Spain Under-21s at U21 Euro 2017.

The Arsenal full-back is the latest to pledge towards the fund, which was set up in the wake of Wednesday morning's blaze at the block of flats in West London.

Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling has offered to hand over money for an area close to his heart, while Brentford have also announced that profits from their upcoming friendly with Southampton will also go directly to those affected.

Bellerin will play a maximum of five games should tournament favourites Spain make it all the way in Poland, beginning with Saturday evening's Group B showdown with Macedonia Under-21s.

Should he feature throughout, not including extra time, the 22-year-old will have racked up 4,500 minutes - £22,500 towards the donation funds.


The fire has so far claimed the lives of 30 people, but that toll is expected to rise in the coming days.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
