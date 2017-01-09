Owner: 'Lost money hurt Manor survival chances'

Manor owner Stephen Fitzpatrick admits that losing 10th place in the 2016 world championship was a real blow to the team's hopes of survival.
Manor owner Stephen Fitzpatrick has admitted that losing 10th place in the 2016 world championship was a real blow to the team's hopes of survival.

In late November, he denied that the lost official prize money as a result of falling behind Sauber could spell the end of the backmarker team, but Manor have just been placed into administration and are now in danger of collapsing prior to the 2017 opener in Melbourne.

Fitzpatrick admitted to his team's embattled staff in a letter: "For much of the season we were on track [for 10th place].

"But the dramatic race in Brazil ended our hopes of this result and ultimately brought into doubt the team's ability to race in 2017.

"I would like to thank the team for their constant hard work, determination and passion.

"We made a huge amount of progress on and off track but ultimately it was not enough."

Sauber finished in 10th place with two points.

Owner: 'Lost money hurt Manor survival chances'
Manor admit survival in doubt
Manor confirm Formula 1 team has fallen into administration
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0