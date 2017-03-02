FIA confirms Manor will not race in 2017

Manor's dwindling hopes of survival have now faded completely, as the FIA confirmed the collapsed backmarker will not race in 2017.
Manor's dwindling hopes of survival have now faded completely, as the FIA confirmed that the collapsed backmarker will not race in 2017.

There had been paddock murmurings of an eleventh-hour rescue for the financially embattled British team, but F1's governing body has published a new official entry list that for the first time omits Manor's name, confirming a 10-team pitlane for 2017.

"Reportedly, Manor gave up hope of a last-minute rescue and withdrew its application for a starting place," the German news agency DPA said.

"Speculation about the possible entry of Chinese investors had proved to be wrong."

The new championship commences with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Owner: 'Lost money hurt Manor survival chances'
