One week rescue deadline set for Manor

Manor has just a single week to avoid collapse, according to sources close to the embattled F1 backmarker.
Manor has just a single week to avoid collapse, according to sources close to the embattled Formula 1 backmarker.

One week ago, the British outfit was placed into administration, after talks with a potential investor fell through.

The administrator, FRP Advisory, said that there is only a "very limited window of opportunity" for a new rescue solution to be found.

Now, Finnish broadcaster MTV claims that window will close in exactly one week, on Friday, January 20.

"The 2017 car is said to be ready for production at the Banbury factory," the report added, but "the fate of the Manor team will be sealed" if no investor is found within the week.

Manor finished bottom of last year's constructors' championship with a single point.

One week rescue deadline set for Manor
